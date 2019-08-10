Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holder Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake by $7.24 Million; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Holding In Air Prod & Chems (APD) Was Has Upped

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Air Prod & Chems Inc (APD) by 228.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 14,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 21,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 6,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Air Prod & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 851,542 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd reported 473,659 shares stake. 7,171 were accumulated by Dumont & Blake Ltd Liability Corp. The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Bankshares has invested 0.46% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ima Wealth has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eagleclaw Cap Managment has invested 1.73% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 142,713 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 98,151 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 350,276 shares. Atlantic Union Bank accumulated 0.2% or 3,839 shares. Investec Asset North America reported 37,970 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,661 shares. Boltwood holds 0.16% or 1,316 shares. Fruth Management reported 24,017 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,065 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 1,155 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 70,537 shares to 361,529 shares, valued at $24.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,037 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 796 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% or 5,363 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 27.11 million shares. Asset Management One Com Limited holds 230,934 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Korea accumulated 102,594 shares. 514,513 are held by Cooke & Bieler Lp. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 0.1% or 1,683 shares. National Asset Management reported 3,421 shares. Barr E S And owns 8,294 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 75,058 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dodge Cox has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Utd Automobile Association holds 155,596 shares. Signature Est Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 1,582 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers Bank holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 8,519 shares.