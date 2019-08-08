Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holder Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $7.24 Million; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 1.72 million shares traded or 22.90% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 95,227 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

