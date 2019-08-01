Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holder Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Stake; Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Raised Position by $396,900

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $212.49. About 1.30 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 910,421 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. Shares for $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 5 Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 76,411 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,660 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 480 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities. American National Insur Tx holds 0.85% or 85,665 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 11,840 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,238 shares. Creative Planning invested in 214,504 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Johnson Financial Grp reported 9,444 shares stake. Lenox Wealth stated it has 458 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mariner Ltd Company invested in 0.63% or 294,213 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 6,250 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Lc invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). New York-based Hrt Fincl Limited has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,692 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Harvest accumulated 1,448 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,424 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Ballentine Prtnrs holds 0.07% or 11,703 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 350 were accumulated by Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department. Cibc World stated it has 60,068 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House holds 9,000 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability holds 30,571 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 12,572 shares. Sky Investment Gru Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,889 shares. Johnson Fin Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Mraz Amerine And Assoc accumulated 5,550 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ally Financial Incorporated owns 0.3% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 50,216 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communications stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Snow Capital Management Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

