Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holder Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Its Stake

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company's stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.77. About 988,875 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $297.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.04. About 2.62M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 60,391 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Limited Com stated it has 2,362 shares. 2.51M are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust &. Sky Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 2.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holowesko Prtn owns 6,600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 3,702 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,832 are held by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. Fragasso Inc accumulated 30,516 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Covington Cap reported 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company invested 1.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 7,835 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,000 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdings Inc has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Focused Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 25 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 686,111 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com accumulated 8,504 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tradition Capital Mngmt reported 32,105 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Cap Invsts holds 0.75% or 25.12 million shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 3,210 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 14,471 shares. The California-based Sarl has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Meeder Asset accumulated 4,459 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 37,926 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 15,366 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust Co has 16,222 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0.19% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3.57 million shares.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

