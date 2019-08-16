Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holder Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding by $7.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Valuation Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised Position by $19.17 Million

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $126.72. About 833,889 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.9. About 158,263 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares to 136,300 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 474,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,673 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins has 214 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Old Bancorporation In reported 1,519 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.2% or 158,500 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 53,320 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 361,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 122,145 are owned by Personal Advisors Corporation. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 288,860 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.81 million shares. 5,960 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 220 shares. King Luther Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 62,679 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 14,523 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Conestoga Advsrs Lc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 304,520 shares.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0.12% stake. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 11,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Etrade Limited Liability Com accumulated 30,822 shares or 0.11% of the stock. National Asset Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,421 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 31,778 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 93,067 shares. Oakworth Capital has 640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 137,890 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 16,099 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 129,841 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Spectrum Inc has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mycio Wealth Partners Llc accumulated 8,499 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boston Advisors reported 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

