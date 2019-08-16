Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $602,802 as Market Value Rose; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Boosted Its Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 67,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 498,661 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.71. About 172,617 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,715 shares to 17,758 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,943 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 4,618 shares to 41,922 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.24 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.