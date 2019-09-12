Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Stake by $2.10 Million as Market Value Rose; As Tenaris S A (TS) Stock Declined, Harding Loevner LP Boosted Holding by $4.93 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 189,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 7.13 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.61 million, up from 6.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.37M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 29,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 44,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Pnc Fincl Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 947,586 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,582 were reported by Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Essex has 0.38% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,344 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Com owns 46,254 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 356,502 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Assetmark stated it has 9,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.21% or 287,014 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 67,322 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 123 shares. Sky Investment Group Lc has invested 1.73% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Montecito State Bank owns 1,550 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 11,036 are owned by Moors Cabot. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.2% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,951 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cutler Invest Counsel Lc reported 61,695 shares stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24B for 12.03 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

