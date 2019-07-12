Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) Stake Increased by Provident Trust Co; Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake Maintained by Duquesne Family Office Llc

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 144,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.13M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.58M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 193,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.77M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Pnc Financial Svs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 1.47 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M.

