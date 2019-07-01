Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) Stake Held by Provident Trust Co; As Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (MGRC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (MGRC) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 9,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 426,524 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13 million, up from 416,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 19,801 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 193,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.77M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Pnc Financial Svs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 688,021 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.07% or 4,364 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co has 156,235 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.17% or 341,257 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.23% or 665,007 shares. Bartlett & Comm Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 17,723 shares. Martin Currie has 0.2% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 9,476 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 2,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argi Investment Services Limited has 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 10,401 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dana reported 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 994 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 11.27 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 167,665 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,943 shares to 85,698 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 55,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 0% or 38,029 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Moreover, Weik Management has 0.24% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 13,545 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 139,826 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 3,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Invest Prtn Limited holds 28,324 shares. Osterweis Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 3,939 shares. Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Wells Fargo Mn owns 62,344 shares. Century Companies holds 41,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,811 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ny. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 539 shares for 0% of their portfolio.