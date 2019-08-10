Pnc Financial Services (PNC) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $2.18 Million; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (PNC) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 17,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 252,564 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.98M, down from 270,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44M, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp owns 2.01M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc invested in 90 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% or 457,855 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 93,398 shares. Moreover, Wade G W & Inc has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Star Inv owns 7,809 shares. 16,811 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Legal General Group Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited holds 0.01% or 5,028 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Lc stated it has 13,534 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advisors owns 18,128 shares. Signature And Lc owns 49,650 shares. Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Assocs reported 13,786 shares. Private Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 9,202 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 335,000 shares to 676,600 shares, valued at $78.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 427,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth has 1.84% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,403 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Business, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,734 shares. The New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). South State reported 8,559 shares stake. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust invested in 1.31% or 38,718 shares. Provident Co holds 1.55M shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 2,249 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 20,073 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York holds 0.59% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 27,931 shares. Canandaigua Bank Tru stated it has 5,743 shares. Systematic Finance Management LP owns 4,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26,801 shares to 166,656 shares, valued at $31.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).