Pnc Financial Services Group Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; Power Integrations Has 1.01 Sentiment

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 0.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 33,927 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 6.88 million shares with $328.36M value, up from 6.85 million last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $78.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 944,676 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 73 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 72 sold and decreased their stock positions in Power Integrations Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 25.60 million shares, down from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Power Integrations Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 44.4 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 7,188 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 42.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. for 315,340 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 1.76 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 374,491 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.5% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 432,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 16.85% above currents $47.71 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $62 target.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 7,205 shares to 1.66M valued at $161.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) stake by 100,618 shares and now owns 4,536 shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was reduced too.