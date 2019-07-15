Pnc Financial Services Group Trimmed Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holding by $1.84 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Kazazian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.44 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 29,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 213,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 678,333 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $211.74. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Lloyd Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 20,232 shares to 24,530 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr (FTCS) by 8,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR).

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $45.67M for 21.09 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance reported 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moody Comml Bank Division accumulated 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 10,898 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 37,317 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Hrt holds 0.12% or 12,530 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 104,556 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 86,788 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication reported 400 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity has 44,681 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 76 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.14 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp owns 102,844 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Liability holds 3.82% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 455,700 shares. James Investment Research reported 5,530 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,091 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.07% or 3,698 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 589 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,960 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.01% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Com reported 3,300 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baldwin Investment Management Ltd stated it has 6,940 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).