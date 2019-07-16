Pnc Financial Services Group Trimmed Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $1.56 Million; Par Capital Management Stake in Semgroup (SEMG) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 253,500 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 30,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,815 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 358,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 6.32 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 15,670 shares to 129,540 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.09M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 499,826 shares. The Connecticut-based Chilton Limited Liability has invested 0.67% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Provise Mngmt Group Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 5,862 shares. Argi Investment Serv Lc reported 8,312 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 19,025 were accumulated by Diversified Tru Communications. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% stake. Chase Inv Counsel invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boys Arnold And Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 108,141 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 323,000 shares. 96,724 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.95% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Principal Finance Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 39,894 shares. Trexquant LP reported 69,988 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. D E Shaw reported 159,523 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 335,334 shares. Nbw Capital Limited Company reported 2.11% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 334,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Catalyst Limited Liability accumulated 620,363 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 33,543 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% or 6.67M shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trivago N V by 350,000 shares to 13.46 million shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 54.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).