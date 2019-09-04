Pnc Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $331,142 as Valuation Declined; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stock Rose While Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Holding by $304,040

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 15,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 9,594 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 24,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Parke Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 4,622 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 6,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 9,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 16,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 592,964 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.12% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 549,528 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.02% or 721,118 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 110,772 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 70,773 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 241,362 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 38,002 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 2,155 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 3,322 are owned by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. 63,310 were accumulated by Sheffield Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 51,960 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54,673 shares or 1.66% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12,692 shares to 35,291 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 123,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $30.39 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 340,134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) or 1,505 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 142,000 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 1,709 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc stated it has 552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 11,000 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). State Common Retirement Fund reported 6,710 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 7,394 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 10,597 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc accumulated 371,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).