Pnc Financial Services Group Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) Has Trimmed by $409,591 as Stock Value Declined; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Boosted Its Mks Instruments (MKSI) Stake by $1.33 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 8,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 36,674 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 45,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.05M shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 217.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 17,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 25,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 7,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 283,579 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,894 shares to 25,433 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,578 shares, and cut its stake in Bbt Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,718 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 539,774 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 39,452 shares. Invesco holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1.49 million shares. Phocas Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,816 shares. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). First National Bank Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 4,036 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,296 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Burney holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 45,931 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,133 shares to 52,703 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,351 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).