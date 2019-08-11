Pnc Financial Services Group Raised Its Vmware (VMW) Position; Kirkland Lake Gold LTD.HARES (KL) Shorts Raised By 9.59%

Kirkland Lake Gold LTD.HARES (NYSE:KL) had an increase of 9.59% in short interest. KL’s SI was 5.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.59% from 5.42 million shares previously. With 1.53M avg volume, 4 days are for Kirkland Lake Gold LTD.HARES (NYSE:KL)’s short sellers to cover KL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 1.18 million shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 90.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KL News: 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Earnings and Cash Flow in First Quarter 2018, Announces Dividend Increase; 11/05/2018 – NOVO RESOURCES CORP – CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO LIFT REMAINDER OF 12-MONTH CONTRACTUAL HOLD PERIOD IN ORDER TO PERMIT PURCHASE BY KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD; 25/04/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE EXPANDS NEW HIGH-GRADE ZONE BELOW TAYLOR MINE; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q Net C$53.8M; 27/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Macassa, Results Support Continued Growth in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Re; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland Lake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth; 04/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 16.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 1,794 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 12,771 shares with $2.31 million value, up from 10,977 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $64.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 661,939 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Noble Midstream Partners Lp stake by 18,345 shares to 996 valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 1.04 million shares and now owns 821,392 shares. Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,667 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc invested 1.21% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Paloma Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 9,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 0.3% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 14,379 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 8,070 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Company has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 29,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.23% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Blair William Il accumulated 3,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Holderness Investments, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership has 106,458 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. VMware had 31 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, March 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $206 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”.

