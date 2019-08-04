Pnc Financial Services Group Raised General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $1.09 Million; Shares Rose; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stock Value Rose While Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Position

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 2.97M shares traded or 24.93% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 29,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 666,077 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71M, up from 636,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 9.14 million shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Motors’ $16.5B Revolving Facilities ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 20/04/2018 – GM, Korea Union Buy More Time to Hammer Out Elusive Revamp Deal; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Speaks with General Motors CEO Mary Barra; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 22/05/2018 – The Carlson Law Firm Assisting Recall Victims Of Old GM’s Negligence

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM’s China deliveries fall 12% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM rolls out mid-engine Corvette to challenge Europeans – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Eastman Chemical, Verizon and General Motors – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ohio state senators see progress on Workhouse deal for Lordstown plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd owns 157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Management Incorporated holds 54,914 shares. Bruce & has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 41,700 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Prudential Public Limited Liability stated it has 5.14 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 27,118 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Eagle Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.87% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Redwood Invests invested 0.52% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.13% or 69,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 366 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,133 shares to 263,683 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 98,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,510 shares, and cut its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF).

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.41 million for 24.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.