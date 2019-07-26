Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake Upped by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Decreased Position by $513,360

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 149,557 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $142.59. About 461,223 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 39,259 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0.16% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.51M shares. Basswood Mgmt Llc has invested 0.25% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). California-based Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hillsdale Mngmt reported 3,650 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Management has invested 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 25,593 were reported by Nordea Management Ab. Hemenway Tru Lc owns 1,960 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.59% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cap Intl Ltd Ca stated it has 14,500 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 11.27M shares stake. Regal Invest Advsr Limited invested in 0.23% or 9,136 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,739 shares. 19,266 were reported by Charter Trust Company.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44M for 45.37 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,890 shares to 13,413 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 8,441 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 4,258 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.92% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Rmb Mgmt Lc has 0.22% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 7,567 shares in its portfolio. Geode Llc reported 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 8,470 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 1,400 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 2,017 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 120,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 7,958 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 302,161 shares.

