Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake Has Lifted by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc; Wells Fargo & Company Holding in Standex Intl (SXI) Raised by $1.78 Million as Share Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Standex Intl Corp (SXI) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 24,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The institutional investor held 85,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 61,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Standex Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 66,940 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.62. About 2.96M shares traded or 63.66% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,606 were reported by Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd. Atria Invests Limited Liability accumulated 9,844 shares. 5,617 are owned by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com stated it has 16,238 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Com has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aqr Management has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 38,315 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has 1.15 million shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 47,229 shares. Paloma Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). E&G Ltd Partnership reported 4,181 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.3% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 648,031 shares. 4,888 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 200 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares to 2,564 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,960 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 98,641 shares to 588,245 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Emerging Mkts Fd I (EMF) by 44,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,252 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 75 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 12,838 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 7,084 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 140 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 195,400 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.02% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 23,300 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) or 9,864 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 70,874 shares.