Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake Has Boosted by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Lifted Stake by $2.10 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 78,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 65,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $165.93. About 640,688 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 774,443 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

