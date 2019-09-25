Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $14.28 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 1.91M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 33,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 38,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 2.84 million shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,011 shares to 16,513 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,102 shares to 303,650 shares, valued at $111.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 120,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.81M shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.