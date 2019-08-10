Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Upped Position by $838,018; Kdi Capital Partners Position In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Lifted

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 398.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,329 shares to 31,891 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,675 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,229 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 18,815 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Cognios Ltd Liability accumulated 0.82% or 9,420 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has 1.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carret Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,308 shares. Northern accumulated 0.74% or 12.06 million shares. Murphy Cap Management has 12,187 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 49,843 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Horan Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baystate Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 624 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gulf State Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.