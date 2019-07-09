Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position Has Upped by Farr Miller & Washington Llc; Glenview Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $41.70 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 145,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.21 million, up from 872,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $284.28. About 561,895 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 245,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $140.83. About 1.22M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08M shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $150.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 40,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,988 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 284,706 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 2,216 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 95,991 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 487 shares. 237 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. First American Fincl Bank accumulated 0.65% or 73,563 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 321,400 shares. 105,304 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. Calamos Advisors has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Buckingham Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 2,650 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability holds 5,363 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,222 shares. Cypress Mgmt Lc invested in 1.76% or 77,383 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Gets More Pay From Banks After Stress Tests – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,017 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q. HANNON MICHAEL J had sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099.