Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position Has Boosted by Qci Asset Management Inc; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST)

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 6,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 137,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81M, up from 130,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 937.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 514,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 569,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.78M, up from 54,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,857 shares to 65,069 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,145 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $62,844 was made by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.