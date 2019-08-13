Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding Boosted by Btim Corp; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake by $3.88 Million as Shares Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 114,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.35 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 169,493 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp

Btim Corp increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 21,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 648,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.52M, up from 626,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.59. About 1.68M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 306,672 shares to 241,433 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,640 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,176 shares to 146,589 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 357,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,386 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.