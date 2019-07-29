Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Jensen Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) as Market Valuation Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.47M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 160,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.13% or 8,592 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.24 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 20,239 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited owns 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 111,230 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares has invested 1.31% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.22 million shares. Field & Main Bancshares reported 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Daiwa Securities Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Miller Lp reported 0.71% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, American Gru Inc Inc has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 209,486 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Cap Mngmt has 1.53% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 124,360 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt owns 3,644 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 172,215 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43,193 shares to 384,666 shares, valued at $18.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 119,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 79,709 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $183.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 116,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.