Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Its Position by $502,884 as Stock Price Rose; Equitec Specialists Cut Its Holding in American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) as Share Value Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 250,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 245,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 682,049 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 1.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,070 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Westpac owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 96,715 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.54M shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 57 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.05% stake. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.14% or 4.90 million shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 17,557 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Loews Corp has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 8,466 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1.75M were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,951 shares. 118,650 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 891,327 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 553,592 shares to 580,592 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys by 38,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 I (IVV) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,539 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.