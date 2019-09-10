Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $822,280; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holder Bloombergsen Increased Stake by $606,042 as Market Valuation Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 81,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 75,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 1.08M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 297,484 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (NYSE:CAG) by 30,617 shares to 117,705 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 20,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sol Mngmt Commerce holds 3,500 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.45% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 5,782 were reported by Iron Financial Limited Liability Co. M&R holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,853 shares. Oakbrook Llc invested in 26,325 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Management accumulated 2,893 shares. 198,746 are held by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 5,961 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.73 million shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Webster Natl Bank N A has 17,728 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,608 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 8,197 are held by Sigma Planning Corp.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

