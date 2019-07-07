Pnc Financial Services Group Maintains Stake in Weis Mkts (WMK); Five Below Com (FIVE) Holding Has Increased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (WMK) by 635.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 41,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 6,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Weis Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 43,940 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 18.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) by 52.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 5,465 shares as the company's stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 10,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Five Below Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.47. About 582,514 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 20,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,883 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assocs has invested 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 822,668 are held by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Carroll stated it has 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 4,042 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 1.71M shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% or 72 shares. Hitchwood Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 190,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 481,281 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 7,162 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 6,959 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,854 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 154,159 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc reported 0.94% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp owns 7,930 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership owns 579 shares. Martin Tn reported 30,504 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 84,796 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 67,712 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd reported 9,039 shares stake. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 25,635 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). 29,066 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. 5,531 were reported by Raymond James Finance Advsr Inc. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 196,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 450 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 42,798 shares to 895 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 43,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $131,780 activity. 600 shares valued at $22,770 were bought by BAILEY WAYNE S on Tuesday, May 21. FROST SCOTT F also bought $30,080 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) on Monday, June 3.

