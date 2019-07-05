Pnc Financial Services Group Maintains Position in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO); Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $977,630 as Valuation Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,951 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 45,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 3.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 174.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 6,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,572 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, up from 3,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 319,795 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12,313 shares to 471,774 shares, valued at $54.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,020 shares, and cut its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR).

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perrigo Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Apollo and CVC are Said to Vie for Perrigo’s (PRGO) Pharmaceuticals Arm – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perrigo to acquire oral care firm Ranir Global Holdings for $750M – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perrigo Q3 revenues down 8%; lowered guidance; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRGO ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc â€“ PRGO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to build fiber-based video distribution network connecting NBA’s 29 arenas – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 18 by 226,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,200 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).