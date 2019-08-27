Pnc Financial Services Group Lowered Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Raised American Express Co (AXP) Position By $515,788

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 189.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 4,732 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 7,232 shares with $790,000 value, up from 2,500 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 394,410 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) stake by 45.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 3,625 shares as Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI)’s stock declined 3.87%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 4,401 shares with $410,000 value, down from 8,026 last quarter. Mks Instrument Inc now has $4.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 83,542 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments has $120 highest and $115 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is 58.38% above currents $74.19 stock price. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MKSI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments Introduces Its Newest ESI® Laser Processing System Into European PCB Manufacturing Market – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Increased 148% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 39,674 shares to 184,030 valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 9,878 shares and now owns 17,112 shares. Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) was raised too.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 95,613 shares to 25,401 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 9.21M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 15.16% above currents $118.47 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

