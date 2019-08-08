Pnc Financial Services Group Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Aptose Biosciences Inchares (APTO) Shorts Decreased By 16.1%

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 424,468 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 19.45 million shares with $825.95M value, down from 19.87 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $203.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 9.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits

Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO) had a decrease of 16.1% in short interest. APTO’s SI was 462,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.1% from 551,100 shares previously. With 364,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO)’s short sellers to cover APTO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.355. About 116,534 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 12.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 28/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – NEW AT-THE-MARKET FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS ATM THAT EXPIRED IN DECEMBER 2017; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Announces Appointment of Caroline M. Loewy to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Exercises Early Option for CG-806 License From CrystalGenomics; 25/04/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – APTOSE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW INCLUDES SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – OHSU and Aptose Present New CG’806 Preclinical Data at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES – TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WERE $11.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Board of Directors Now Includes Seven Members; 28/03/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-the-Market Facility; 10/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences 1Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – EXERCISES EARLY OPTION FOR CG-806 LICENSE FROM CRYSTALGENOMICS

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins reported 184,500 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Nadler Financial Inc has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baxter Bros has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 475,651 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division holds 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 422,548 shares. Boston Advisors Llc accumulated 0.24% or 110,682 shares. 6,509 are owned by Karpus Management Inc. Orrstown Services holds 0.13% or 2,183 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has invested 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 99,950 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bruce & Co Incorporated reported 555,332 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 68,950 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Tompkins Corp holds 97,133 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 2,110 shares to 15,160 valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 83,817 shares and now owns 85,617 shares. British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, August 7. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $129.64 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

