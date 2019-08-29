Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Great West Life Assurance Company Increases Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK)

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,104 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 20,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 356,136 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 46,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.47 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 607,021 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 0.08% or 21,350 shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Company holds 29,797 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 929,214 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Maine-based fund reported 503 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 15,932 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 28,231 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 6.16M were accumulated by Fmr Lc. South Dakota Council owns 126,720 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 3,058 are owned by Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 18,773 shares. Yhb Advsr has 3,899 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. American Assets Invest Management Limited invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Security Natl invested in 10,818 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

