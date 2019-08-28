Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Stake; Fsi Group Lowered Its Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Valuation Rose

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 17,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 213,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 230,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 2.37M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 23,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.81 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 807,017 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 95 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 431,337 shares. 162,554 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 2,940 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,694 shares. Shell Asset Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5.25 million shares. Boston has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 234,854 shares. Palouse Cap Management stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 65,772 shares. Moreover, Park Circle has 0.24% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 338,769 shares stake. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 16,237 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 9,136 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Amica Mutual, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,280 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 9,099 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Prelude Capital Ltd holds 5,617 shares. Cap Interest Sarl has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 523,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 555 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.09% or 75,058 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 111,076 shares. Wright Invsts invested 0.47% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hl Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Schroder Group accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.