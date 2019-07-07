Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Share Price Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Raised Position; Clarivest Asset Management Holding in First Long Is (FLIC) Increased by $1.78 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, up from 119,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 1271.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 84,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.83M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 36,508 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 8.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,965 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). S&T Bancorp Pa has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Consulate owns 0.56% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,998 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc accumulated 0.53% or 8.67 million shares. Carroll Financial owns 2,940 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 205,566 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Services Inc holds 0.35% or 9,355 shares. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,484 shares. Greystone Managed Inc invested in 0.49% or 68,088 shares. 387,419 were accumulated by Becker. The Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 2,566 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 118,714 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc reported 4,425 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Mngmt stated it has 21,217 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Lc reported 19,429 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 41,145 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Franklin Resource has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). 11,021 were reported by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 22,289 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 58,161 shares stake. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.08% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 26,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 2,567 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 582,753 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 17,262 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 102,435 shares to 34,199 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 23,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,996 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

