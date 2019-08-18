Pnc Financial Services Group Holds Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC); John G Ullman & Associates Maintains Holding in Calamp (CAMP)

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 80.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 2,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, up from 2,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 342,220 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 43,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 223,707 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 179,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.59M market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 208,105 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,075 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

