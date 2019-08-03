Pnc Financial Services Group Has Upped Its Donaldson (DCI) Holding; Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Its Union Pac (UNP) Position as Market Value Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 81,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 202,287 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82 million, down from 283,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 16,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 136,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 120,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 434,482 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 0.22% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 18,224 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 166,482 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Fenimore Asset Inc holds 2.24% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 9,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Cap reported 0% stake. Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 4,775 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 41 shares. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 899,430 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 989,196 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 268,383 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 185,645 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). D E Shaw Communication Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 44,518 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 182,026 shares to 8.82M shares, valued at $360.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 28,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,341 were reported by Reilly Financial Ltd. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,897 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 45,030 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Copeland Cap Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 25,176 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 342,081 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 746,780 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 774,700 shares. Westwood Il owns 7,500 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Ltd has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,305 shares. Saturna Corp accumulated 304,842 shares. 11,227 were accumulated by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co. Charter Tru reported 0.11% stake. 1,313 are owned by City Holdg. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 96,192 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88,279 shares to 209,560 shares, valued at $23.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 154,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

