Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Position By $1.77 Million; Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 34.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 46,667 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 88,083 shares with $3.40M value, down from 134,750 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $2.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 49,472 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result

Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 7 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 6 sold and reduced stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 288,674 shares, down from 394,269 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited has 1.32 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 11,414 shares. 40,744 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 48,955 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.01% stake. Df Dent And Incorporated has 0.08% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 284,610 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Alps has 9,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource accumulated 121,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 164,824 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 94,840 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,894 shares. Maltese Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.56% or 190,000 shares. Intl Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 32,346 shares.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 15,472 shares to 650,562 valued at $33.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) stake by 46,401 shares and now owns 48,845 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial has $51 highest and $47.75 lowest target. $49.38’s average target is 15.83% above currents $42.63 stock price. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Stephens. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 20 by Boenning & Scattergood.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $143.92 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 72.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 2,415 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust for 6,200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 93,655 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 14,147 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 31,407 shares.

