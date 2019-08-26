Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Holding by $2.15 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Flowers Foods (FLO) as Valuation Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 16,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 74,323 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, down from 91,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $163.18. About 42,460 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 98,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.38 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 241,298 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management stated it has 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 1,699 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Profit Invest Management Llc holds 12,174 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York accumulated 24,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 28,364 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). The New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 485,997 shares in its portfolio. 4,892 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Select Equity LP accumulated 1.02M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Bb&T Ltd reported 4,151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.15 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 13,649 shares to 334,557 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 17,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer reported 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,657 shares. Lpl Ltd invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 102,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 5,510 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 122,718 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,542 shares. Amg Fincl Bank has 45,797 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 345,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh reported 50,650 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 161,495 shares. Stifel holds 11,057 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.