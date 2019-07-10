Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted by $6.19 Million Its Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 15,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 192,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 422,906 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 21,418 shares to 434,006 shares, valued at $87.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 11,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.15 million shares. National Bank Of Mellon owns 910,088 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 171,658 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 878,312 shares. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Aperio Gru Ltd stated it has 14,615 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 51,411 shares. 17,433 are held by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. 469,554 were reported by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 13,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 42,076 shares. 540,914 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 100 shares stake. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 226 shares.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes Is Now Selling in Premier Locations in Poinciana, Florida – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Experience the Freedom of Mesh WiFi With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming System – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nokia adds new products and features to whole-home WiFi portfolio to enhance consumer experience – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extreme Networks To Acquire Aerohive For WiFi Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Driving The Evolution Of Next-Gen Wi-Fi, NETGEAR Debuts Four New Wi-Fi 6 Routers – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $736,350 was sold by Hagan David.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares to 382,542 shares, valued at $90.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.