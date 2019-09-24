Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) by $59.92 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Middleton & Co Lifted Its Stake by $391,980

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 13.97 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668.88 million, down from 15.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 7.68 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.51 billion for 10.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 19,284 shares to 20,476 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 5,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,716 shares to 66,739 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,072 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

