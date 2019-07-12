Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $5.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hilltop Holdings Continues to Hold Position in Lam Research (LRCX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 135.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 1,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $184.89. About 1.61M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 62,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,043 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 150,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 809,285 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 28,368 shares to 67,725 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 83,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (YYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 78,289 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.3% or 7,755 shares. Moreover, Olstein Ltd Partnership has 0.96% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 32,500 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.73% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Acadian Asset Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 2.19 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 846,929 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 518,446 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Cos Incorporated holds 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 29,298 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.19% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 45,215 shares. Moreover, Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 137,494 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap accumulated 3,697 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 2.70M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. The insider JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by WOODS M TROY. The insider WEAVER DORENDA K sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 was made by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 46,197 shares to 229,518 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.77M for 28.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments owns 450 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 1,414 shares. Amica Mutual Communications reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Vanguard Group has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Asset holds 0.04% or 70,861 shares. Pointstate Cap LP holds 42,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Prudential reported 0.03% stake. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 60,500 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Ltd Com owns 9,112 shares. Capital City Trust Co Fl has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Clean Yield reported 0% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 1.33% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 140,203 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 307 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.05% stake.