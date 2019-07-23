Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lifted Stake in Smith A O (AOS) by $510,973 as Stock Value Declined; Nottingham Advisors Increases Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 4.28M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 9,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,945 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 36,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 1.95 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability owns 133,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 4,670 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,217 shares. Advisory Service Networks Llc holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 2,941 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Lbmc Advsrs Ltd invested in 55,876 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf America has invested 1.19% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 27,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment holds 0.02% or 15,469 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com invested in 316,002 shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 888 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. 13,200 shares valued at $660,244 were sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 89,600 shares to 580 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 35,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,245 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 51,574 shares to 301,594 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).