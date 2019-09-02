Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lifted Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding by $328,530; Grubhub (GRUB) Valuation Declined While Robotti Robert Has Boosted by $3.45 Million Its Position

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 62.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 6,078 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 3,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 373,496 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

