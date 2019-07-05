Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lifted Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA); 1St Source Bank Decreased Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Market Valuation Rose

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 544,962 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 160.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, up from 4,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 368,963 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 31,441 shares to 91,883 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $551.15M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corp owns 36,775 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 27,512 shares. 64,290 were reported by Patten Grp. Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Private Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,473 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 849,716 shares. Shoker Counsel invested in 13,623 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). California-based Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.32% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 2,404 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 155,223 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 2,363 are held by Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Co. Barnett And Inc has 749 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar reported 7,165 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 45,095 shares. 265,620 are held by Cap Returns Limited Liability Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.27M shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 1,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 19,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 11,627 shares. 5,530 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 12,020 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 141,403 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bancorporation Of America De invested in 818,698 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 188,189 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 54,125 shares to 135,146 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,550 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. $46,852 worth of stock was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28. The insider TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175.