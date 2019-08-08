Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lifted Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP); Regional Mgmt (RM) Valuation Declined While Signia Capital Management Boosted by $831,456 Its Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.33 million market cap company. It closed at $26.68 lastly. It is down 25.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 41,549 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 40,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $352.99. About 9,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 605,797 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1,559 shares. Sei Invests reported 1,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.01% stake. Argent Lc holds 0.06% or 65,412 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 87,925 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 18,270 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 71,674 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 102,264 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Moreover, Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 200 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 184,506 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 987,521 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of stock.