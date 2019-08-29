Pnc Financial Services Group Has Increased Its Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $517,900 as Stock Price Rose; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose, Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased by $611,226 Its Stake

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 179,313 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 174,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $125.94. About 467,331 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 53.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 6,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 2.30M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 230,225 shares to 676 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,964 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 38,754 shares to 63,188 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

