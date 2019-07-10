Pnc Financial Services Group Has Increased Its Stake in Installed Bldg Prods (IBP) by $2.49 Million as Stock Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed by $1.69 Million Its Holding

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 51,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 422,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Installed Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 89,380 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Installed Building Products Inc Outlook To Pos; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 1.01 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 25,970 shares to 433,927 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 31,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.