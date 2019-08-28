Pnc Financial Services Group Has Cut By $894,320 Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding; Ensemble Capital Management Has Increased Trupanion (TRUP) Position By $958,720

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 32.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 15,970 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 33,669 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 49,639 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 24,798 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Trupanion Inc (TRUP) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 29,960 shares as Trupanion Inc (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 412,053 shares with $13.49M value, up from 382,093 last quarter. Trupanion Inc now has $852.01 million valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 7,078 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,939 shares. Cap reported 555,900 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 5,383 shares. Tanaka Inc holds 2.7% or 15,926 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Grp One Trading LP reported 12,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited stated it has 32,079 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc owns 9,115 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has 6,151 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp stated it has 1.09 million shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 9,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,620 are owned by Amp Cap Investors.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.68 million for 6.23 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air has $80 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 26.56% above currents $58.58 stock price. Alaska Air had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $65 target. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.