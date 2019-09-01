Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Its Woodward (WWD) Position by $2.62 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Advent Capital Management Boosted Macy’s (M) Stake by $720,000 as Share Price Declined

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 27,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 80,740 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 52,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 207,368 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 2,820 shares to 3,620 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 36,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,297 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 1.74M shares to 9.26 million shares, valued at $18.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ny Community Cap Trust V by 22,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,021 shares, and cut its stake in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO).